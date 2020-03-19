Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,065 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBS. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.