Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 43,900 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period.

AXU opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

AXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

