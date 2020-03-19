Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 79,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $407,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Travelzoo stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

