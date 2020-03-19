Contrasting Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 2 2 3 0 2.14 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus price target of $31.23, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.13%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 6.27% 15.46% 1.80% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 259.70% 7.25% 0.68%

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.5%. Iron Mountain pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.75 $267.38 million $2.29 11.35 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 5.92 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

