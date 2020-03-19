Corie S. Barry Sells 3,513 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBY stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.