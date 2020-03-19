Corie S. Barry Sells 4,357 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BBY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

