Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 383788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -298.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

