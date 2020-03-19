Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

