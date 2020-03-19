Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NYSE:PB opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

