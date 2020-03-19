Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,515 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Crane worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crane Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

