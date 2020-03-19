Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of TCF Financial worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,521,000 after acquiring an additional 694,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 849.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 328,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 294,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

