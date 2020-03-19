Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $97.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.94 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

