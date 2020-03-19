Credit Suisse AG Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.