Credit Suisse AG Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

