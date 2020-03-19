Credit Suisse AG Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

