Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

