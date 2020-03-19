Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,244 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

KBWB stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

