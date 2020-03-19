Credit Suisse AG Purchases 286,287 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter worth $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC opened at $7.67 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other United Insurance news, insider John Scott St bought 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $105,169. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

