Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

US Foods stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

