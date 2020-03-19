Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,324 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 3,276.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,073 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

PFGC stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

