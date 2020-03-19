Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 54,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,886,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after buying an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,948,000.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $669.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

