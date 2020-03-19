Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.78 ($59.04).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €21.17 ($24.62) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 12-month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.55 and its 200 day moving average is €42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

