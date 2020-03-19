Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.44.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

