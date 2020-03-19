Critical Comparison: AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

AVITA MED LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.28%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.97%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -36.49% -30.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 77.63 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -10.36 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 2,632.66 -$64.41 million ($1.01) -8.18

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

