Critical Review: The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) vs. Lee Enterprises (OTCMKTS:LEE)

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get The McClatchy alerts:

This table compares The McClatchy and Lee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.02 Lee Enterprises $509.85 million 0.12 $14.27 million N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The McClatchy.

Volatility & Risk

The McClatchy has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The McClatchy and Lee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The McClatchy and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90% Lee Enterprises 1.86% -26.19% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of The McClatchy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats The McClatchy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses. In addition, the company offers integrated digital publishing and content management solutions for creating, distributing, and monetizing multimedia content for daily and weekly newspapers, as well as universities, television stations, and niche publications. Further, it provides commercial printing; distributes third party publications; and operates a digital marketing agency. Additionally, the company offers 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 21 states. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1890 and is based in Davenport, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for The McClatchy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The McClatchy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.