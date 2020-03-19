Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Crown traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 1259456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

