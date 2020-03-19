CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

ETR:EVD opened at €27.54 ($32.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.22. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.12) and a 12-month high of €61.55 ($71.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

