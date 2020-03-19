Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.