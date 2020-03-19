CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVBF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 287,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,747,000 after buying an additional 241,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

