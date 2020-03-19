CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE CVI opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.