CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

CONE opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after acquiring an additional 376,179 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

