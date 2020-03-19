Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,908 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

