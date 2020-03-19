DCF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

Apple stock opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.