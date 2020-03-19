Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as low as $115.99 and last traded at $118.52, with a volume of 45252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

