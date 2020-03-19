Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.37 ($84.15).

DHER opened at €59.00 ($68.60) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a fifty-two week high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.88 and a 200-day moving average of €56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

