Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 3448181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

