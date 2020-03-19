Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

NYSE:DO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

