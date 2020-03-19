DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, March 27th

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, March 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a 52 week low of $417.12 and a 52 week high of $689.28.

