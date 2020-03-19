Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares Stock to Split on Friday, March 27th (NYSEARCA:GASX)

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GASX opened at $196.09 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $499.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) by 741.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 16.33% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

