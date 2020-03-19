Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $23.72, approximately 402,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 253,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $347.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dmc Global by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

