Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dolby Laboratories traded as low as $46.04 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 8878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

