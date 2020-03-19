Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 441952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

