Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of EGBN opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

