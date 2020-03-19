eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $17.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.62 million. eGain reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $71.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.09 million to $72.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.18 million, with estimates ranging from $79.01 million to $81.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EGAN. Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in eGain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in eGain by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

