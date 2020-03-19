Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

ERI stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $784.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.