Elementis (LON:ELM) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ELM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 149.14 ($1.96).

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 46.02 ($0.61) on Thursday. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

In related news, insider Ralph Hewins acquired 15,034 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034 ($19,776.37). Also, insider Dorothee Deuring acquired 10,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($6,051.04).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

