Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.53.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$34.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.83. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.