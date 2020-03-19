Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of ERII opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,553 shares of company stock worth $401,839 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.