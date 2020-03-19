Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

ERF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $384.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 498,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

