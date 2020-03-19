Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.45.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.02. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77. Also, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.